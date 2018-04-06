LIVE NOW /
WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community Kids Identi-kit Days

Community

Caring for Our Community Kids Identi-kit

The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign helps keep Valley children safe by providing Kids Identi-kits at various times throughout the year. A Kids Identi-kit is a child identification card (fingerprint, photo and immediate information) and an emergency information booklet

Sunday, July 7 – Noon – 4PM
Hot Rod Super Nationals – Kid’s Town Area
Canfield Fairgrounds
7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd.
Canfield, OH 44406
**FYI: There is an admission fee associated with the Super Nationals**

AUGUST – Upcoming Kids Identi-kit days coming soon!

The WKBN 27 Kids Identi-kit program is done periodically throughout the year at selected community events and in conjunction with our sponsor partners. Our sponsors who volunteer and make this event available to you are Huntington Bank, Dunkin’ Donuts Window World, One Health Ohio and Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram Truck.

