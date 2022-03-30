SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Wednesday is an endeavor close to the hearts of the WKBN family.

Our Caring for our Community campaign is recognizing high school students for their efforts in the Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship Contest.

More than 150 students wrote public service announcements highlighting a local non-profit organization of their choice.

The top prize, a $1,500 scholarship, went to Nathan Baird, a junior at Struthers High School. His entry featured: Help Network of Northeast Ohio.

The winning script will be produced by WKBN. You can watch it on WKBN 27 and FOX Youngstown. The winner and five runners-up will each be featured in commercials airing on WKBN throughout April and May.



2nd Place: Livia Laudermilt, a senior at Lowellville High School. Her entry featured: Meals on Wheels of Mahoning County.

3rd Place: Sydney Rhodehamel, a senior at South Range High School. Her entry featured: Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County

4th Place: Jayla Eastlake, a junior at TCTC. Her entry featured: Help Network of Northeast Ohio.

5th Place (Tie): Kaylynn Thomas, a senior at Girard High School. Her entry featured: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mahoning Valley.

And Scott Cross, a senior home school student. His entry featured: The Brightside Project.



The WKBN Caring campaign is proudly sponsored by our dedicated partners: Dunkin’, Window World, Southwoods Health, Farmers National Bank and the Kufleitner Automotive Group.

Congratulations to the winners!