WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local VFW post is getting ready to celebrate a big milestone.

VFW Post 1090, located at 611 High Street in Warren, is about to celebrate 100 years in operation.

“I think we’re the seventh oldest post that’s still active in the state of Ohio,” said Charles Ciapala, VFW Post 1090 commander.”If people come in, the building stays happy.”

Some things inside the post have changed. For example, the current canteen was once a ballroom, but other places like the meeting room remain the same.

“There’s been meetings going on here since 1923, so we’re well over a thousand meetings that have taken place,” Ciapala said.

There are nods to the post’s history throughout the building, including artifacts like the framed document commemorating the very first meeting on November 23, 1923.

“Of all the things that I’ve found this is my favorite,” Ciapala said, pointing to the original post flag.

Pictures of former commanders and auxiliary presidents line the walls of the meeting room. Downstairs, there are photographs of the post’s marching band, sports teams and an honor wall, remembering members who have passed away

“They paved the way for us,” Ciapala said.

The post has been through a lot over the years — different wars, members, leadership and a global pandemic. But it’s withstood the test of time.

“A lot of places have closed and VFWs continue to close, so that’s why this makes this even more important for 100 years that we’ve been able to sustain everything that’s happened,” Ciapala said.

Its current members are working to make sure the VFW’s mission of taking care of veterans, family and community stays in place, while also attracting a new generation of veterans to continue its legacy for the next century.

“We’re seeing somewhat of a comeback, now. We’re getting younger, but that doesn’t mean that traditions go to the wayside,” Ciapala said.

The post plans to host an open house celebrating its 100-year history with the community on November 10 at 1 p.m. after the Veterans Day parade. All are welcome to attend.