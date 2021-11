CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Lakeview Elementary and Middle schools honored the men and women who have served the country.

The schools hosted a Veterans Day program Thursday morning at the High School Auditorium.

It included the posting of colors, the National Anthem, a ceremony for Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action and the playing of taps.

Students and their immediate family members who are veterans or active duty were invited to attend.