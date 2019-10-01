Skip to content
Veteran Voices
Honoring the fallen at Pearl Harbor
Iraq War veteran helps veterans find freedom through Virginia boat club
Service animal helps improve veteran’s quality of life
D.C. bakery eases veterans’ transition to civilian life – one scone at a time
‘Life’s not over’: Disabled veteran dedicates life to lifting up others
More Veteran Voices Headlines
92-year-old veteran dances his way through Navy service
D-Day survivor remembers bloody battle 75 years later
Buffalo Soldier recalls service in all-black Army cavalry
Service dogs change the lives of American military heroes
Veteran-owned coffee shop breaks stereotypes for female veterans
Ladies supporting ladies: Military moms gather for support while their children deploy
First black Army deck warrant officer remembers piloting duck boats during WWII
