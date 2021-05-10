Valley youth outreach program hosting events for National Prevention week

(WKBN) – The Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program is hosting great events in the Valley for National Prevention Week.

On Thursday, May 13 the Arrive Alive Tour is coming to Liberty High School.

Liberty High School juniors and seniors will have a chance to understand the feeling of drunk driving or distracted driving in a simulator.

The event is the night before the school’s prom to remind students not get behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“So, they see what it is going to be like, what’s going to happen. They get cited, and then they also walk away with a certificate stating, ‘I will not be’, whichever one they choose (under the influence of drugs, alcohol or distracted driving),” said YUMADAOP program director, Joyce Alexander.

Then on Thursday, May 20 at the Metroplex Expo Center, there will be an all day event about being a drug free friend.

Students from various schools are invited to spend the day listening to presentations from local and state leaders, including Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown. There will also be some fun, including a dance-off, to win prizes and more.

“It’s not just they are sitting and learning…you are getting good information…but you’re having fun at the same time,” said Alexander.

There is also a way for parents to continue to support healthy habits at home with their Safe Home Campaign.

Parents can sign up to be part of a database that says that their home is a safe, drug-free home.

For more information on either of these programs, visit the YUMADAOP website.