Summer festivals and events 2019

Are we missing something? Send us your summer 2019 festival or event information here.

ONGOING EVENTS

Howland Summer Market

Saturdays, May 18 through October 12, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Richard E. Orwig Park at the corner of East Market Street and Willow Drive. http://www.howlandfarmersmarket.com/

Mission Night Market Boardman

Second Friday of each month, from 6-10 p.m., May through October

Huntington Place Plaza, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Boardman

Each month, Mission Night Market will provide opportunities to local producers to share healthy foods, new businesses to get their feet wet, musicians to reach new audiences and community groups to share their programs and gather as neighbors.

https://www.missionnightmarket.org/

Southside Summer Experience

Free food and refreshments, music, a bounce house, library van and video game truck for six weeks at various locations on Youngstown’s south side. The schedule is as follows (all events are from 5-8 p.m.):

— CANCELED Wednesday, June 5: Horizon Science Academy — 3403 Southern Blvd.

— Monday, June 10: Homestead Park — 829 E. Dewey Ave.

— Wednesday, June 19: Banner Supply — 2801 Market St.

— Thursday, June 27: Erie Street and Judson Avenue

Warren Farmers Market

Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. from early June through early October.

Courthouse Square in Warren, Ohio

This outdoor market features food, cooking demos, music and activities. http://warrenfarmersmarket.org/

Youngstown Flea

2019 Flea Dates: June 15, July 13, Aug. 17, Sept. 7 and Oct. 5. Hours are from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

110 Freeman Alley (next to the Covelli Centre)

The Youngstown Flea hosts a “Market for Makers” once per month right in the heart of the downtown Youngstown area. This market is dedicated to local/regional vendors of hand-made, antique and repurposed wood/metal/furniture, vintage clothing and collectibles.

http://youngstownflea.com/

Riverside Railroad Club Open house

June 15 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $3 for adults, children under 12 are free.

The Riverside Railroad Club located in the YWCA in Warren Ohio will be holding a public open house. The club has a large G scale layout in the lower level of the YWCA. There is a double track mainline allowing multiple trains to run at the same time. Come and see the trains run and meet club members (the club is always looking for new members).

Youngstown’s Summer Movie Series

All movies will be shown outside of the Covelli Centre, located at 229 E. Front St., at 9 p.m. (Rainouts will show the next day at 9 p.m.)

The schedule is as follows:

June 17: Back to the Future (1985)

June 24: Creed 2 (2018)

July 1: Spiderman into the Spiderverse (2018)

July 8: Star Trek (2009)

July 15: Spirited Away (2001)

July 19: Jurassic Park (1993) — This movie will be shown at the Youngstown Amphitheater

July 22: The Sandlot (1993)

July 29: Beauty and the Beast (1991)

August 5: Wizard of Oz (1939)

August 12: School of Rock (2003)

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

River Rock at the Amp

Classic rock concerts take the stage rain or shine at the Warren Community Amphitheatre. The Amp is located in downtown Warren, along Millionaires’ Row and adjacent to historic Courthouse Park overlooking the Mahoning River.

In addition to Amphitheatre seating, there is room for lawn chairs and blankets. Food and refreshments, including a beer tent, is located on site.

Concerts take place on Saturdays, starting May 25. A full schedule is available at www.riverrockattheamp.com.

JUNE

The Sounds of Summer Festival

Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m.

212 N. Main St., Hubbard, OH

Live music, vendors, food and drinks, giveaways and raffles. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

ARB Summer Market

Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

B&O Station Banquet Hall, 530 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH 44502

The musically-talented Artists of the Rust Belt perform their music at their home venue.

For more information, visit the B&O Station Banquet Hall and Artists of the Rust Belt Facebook pages.

Autism Warrior

Saturday, June 8 (registration begins at 8 a.m., events start at 8:30 a.m.)

Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., Canfield, OH

Includes the 6th Annual Valley Autism 5K and Autism Support Walk as well as Ninja Obstacle Course and People-Powered Tractor Pull.

Entertainment includes a DJ, bounce house, petting zoo, pony rides, inflatable obstacle course, Gymsters, therapy bunnies, balloon artist, therapy dogs, face painting and more. Prizes will be given for top fundraising teams.

For more information and to register online, go to www.valleyautism5k.com.

Weathersfield Flag Day Festival

From 5-11 p.m. Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 and 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Weathersfield Community Park and Gazebo

Festival includes music, food, games, a parade at 6 p.m. on Friday and a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Simply Slavic Festival

Saturday, June 15, from noon to midnight

Downtown Youngstown

The event showcases the rich traditions of the Mahoning Valley’s Slavic culture by celebrating the food, music, dance and customs of the various Slavic ethnicities. The event accomplishes this by featuring live music, folk dance performances, homemade food, educational exhibits and ethnic vendors.

www.simplyslavic.org/festival

Father’s Day Car Show

Sunday, June 16, from noon – 4 p.m.

Downtown Sharon, PA

The 37th annual car show is presented by the Shenango Valley Region AACA.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Summer Bash

Thursday, June 20, from 6-8 p.m.

Continuing Healthcare of Niles, 2565 Niles-Vienna Rd., Niles, OH

This event is free to the community. There will be a car show, Entertainer Sam Fosh will be singing, free food, hot dogs, sausage, hamburgers on the grill, cotton candy, snow cones, vendors, Chinese auction, an inflatable rock wall for the kids, petting zoo and more. This event will be held rain or shine.

Pride in the Valley

Saturday, June 22, parade at 12:30 p.m. followed by a festival from 1-10 p.m.

Courthouse Square, 111 High St. NE, Warren, OH

Pride in the Valley is a new annual parade and festival packed full of vendors, speakers, entertainment, networking and social opportunities. This event is not only for those who identify as LGBTQ+, but also their families, friends, allies and community supporters.

Proceeds benefit Full Spectrum Community Outreach, Mahoning Valley’s LGBTQ+ Center.

www.fullspectrumcommunityoutreach.org/pride-in-the-valley

Toyhio Toy Show

Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

MetroPlex, 1620 Motor Inn D., Girard, OH

Toyhio Toy Show is back for another show packed with vintage to modern toys, video games, pop collectibles and more. Admission is $3, or you can get in early at 10 a.m. for $5.

For more information, find the event on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @toyhiotoyshow or visit www.toyhiotoyshow.com.

Strawberry Festival/Winona Sesquicentennial Celebration

Sunday, June, 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Meeting House grounds on the corner of Winona Road and Cameron Street.

Events will include flax scutching demonstrations, quilting, historical displays and more. Homemade pies sandwiches, barbecue chicken other food items will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Winona Area Historical Society.

Cruzin’ for a Cause

Sunday, June 23, from 2-5 p.m.

2789 E. State St., Salem, OH

The car show raises money for the Christina House, which is a battered women and children’s shelter.

There will be a 50/50 raffle, auctions, music, food and more. The entry cost is toilet paper.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Stadium GM Superstore Ribs ‘N Rock Festival

Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30. Gates open at noon each day.

Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512

Ribbers and rockers from all across the country come together for an exciting summer festival. Advanced Weekend passes are $25, and Any Day passes are $7. Advanced tickets can be purchased online.

Here is the complete schedule:

THURSDAY, JUNE 27:

6 p.m.: Generation Rock

8 p.m.: The Clarks

FRIDAY, JUNE 28:

6p.m.: Radio Pulse

8 p.m.: Hinder

SATURDAY, JUNE 29:

4 p.m.: Local

6 p.m.: The Huckin’ Fillbilly’s

8 p.m.: Scott Stapp of Creed

SUNDAY, JUNE 30:

3 p.m.: Davis & Henner

5 p.m.: The Vindys

7 p.m.: Red Wanting Blue

Celebrate Poland

Friday, June 28 from 7-10 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Celebrate Poland is a fun family-friendly celebration in honor of the community of Poland. The event includes fireworks, a band, craft show, Poland Idol singing contest, Guns & Hoses softball game (firemen vs. police officers), bounce houses, food vendors, a parade, Chalk It Up sidewalk art, a historic home tour and other events.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Princesses and Superheroes at the Canfield Rotary Fireworks

Saturday, June 29, from 7-9:30 p.m.

Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana Canfield Rd., Canfield, OH

Join Heroes and Tiaras at the Canfield Rotary Fireworks! Princesses and superheroes will be at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Youngstown Pride Festival

Saturday, June 29

Downtown Youngstown

The festival will highlight the social, cultural, ethnic, artistic and civic diversity of the greater Youngstown LGBTQIA community.

More information is on the event’s Facebook page.

Harry Stevens Hot Dog Day

Saturday, June 30, starting at noon

Niles, OH

Annual event with a hot dog eating contest, Cornhole tournament, parade, Weiner dog races, bands, food and various vendors.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

JULY

Howland’s July 4th Celebration

Thursday, July 4

A 1.5-mile parade begins at 10 a.m. from the Hunter Woods Plaza on E. Market Street and finishes at Howland High School. Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m. There will be prizes, music, food and other activities after the parade, starting at 11 a.m. A pet parade and car show will start at 12:30 p.m.

Youngstown Music Festival and Fireworks

Thursday, July 4

32nd Annual Hot Rod Super Nationals

Friday, July 5 through Sunday, July 7 (the event is from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day)

The Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH

Thousands of car lovers unite for this major automotive event in Mahoning County. There will be appearances from Kindig Customs, Optimus Prime and Graveyard Carz’s David Rea. The drivers will do a hot rod cruise. There will also be a burnout competition and live music.

The after party will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Tickets and parking passes can be purchased online.

www.hotrodsupernats.com

Youngstown Reggae Festival

Saturday, July 6, from 4-9 p.m.

Flambeau’s Live, 2308 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio

Includes an evening of live music and food.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door on the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased at Flambeaus Live.

Youngstown Comic Con

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 7

Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown, Ohio

Features comics, toys, local artists and cosplayers.

www.youngstowncomiccon.com

Heritage Days Super Cruise

Saturday, July 6, from 2-6 p.m.

Main Street, Greenville, PA

The Heritage Days Super Cruise, now in its 12th year, is part of the Greenville Heritage Days Festival. Classic cars of every description will line up to show off their wheels while five DJs entertain spectators, along with prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

No pre-registration is required for exhibitors. The first 200 cars to register on July 6 get a free t-shirt.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Trumbull County Fair

July 7-14

899 Everett Cortland Hull Rd., Cortland, Ohio 44410

http://trumbullcountyfair.com/

Youngstown Wine and Jazz Festival

Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

The Youngstown Amphitheatre, 201 S. Phelps St., Youngstown, Ohio

A celebrated downtown summer tradition has a new home inside The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre. In conjunction with the YSU Summer Festival of the Arts, the Youngstown Wine and Jazz Festival will continue to offer the best in wine and national jazz artists. The event features Norman Brown.

Ticket prices start at $10 and can be purchased at the Southwoods Health Box Office at the Covelli Centre or at www.ticketmaster.com.

More information is on the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre’s website.

Summer Festival of the Arts

Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 14, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Youngstown State University, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, Ohio

The 21st Annual Summer Festival of the Arts is a robust celebration of the performing and visual arts, prominently including a juried art show. Featuring the works of local, regional and national artists, this event welcomes over 80 artists yearly. Music, dance and theatrical performances throughout the festival grounds complement the art and attract a diverse and fun crowd.

The weekend includes a Friday night concert, Youngstown Wine and Jazz concert, a Gospel concert and the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Summerfest.

https://ysu.edu/sfa

Columbiana Wine Festival

From 4-9 p.m. Friday, July 19 and 2-9 p.m. Saturday, July 20

Town Center at Firestone Farms, 101 Town Center Ave., Columbiana, OH

The event features live music, juried arts and crafts, food and selections from area wineries. Wine Fest raises awareness and funds in support of the Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau.

Tickets are $25 in advance/$30 at the gate and include 10 tasting tickets, a souvenir Wine Fest glass and event program.

Guests can purchase tickets online at bit.ly/2019WineFest, or by visiting one of these area locations:

— Wine Connection – 350 E. State Route 14, Columbiana

— Moondance Boutique – Town Center, Firestone Farms, at 127 Town Center Ave., Columbiana

— Diletto Winery – 8578 Market Street, Boardman

— Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau Office (located in the Chamber building) – 333 North Main Street, Columbiana

7th Annual Butterfly Festival

Saturday, July 20, from 1 – 4 p.m.

Southside Community Butterfly Garden: 88 Williamson, Youngstown, Ohio

This is a free event that showcases all of the garden’s programs. There will be a butterfly display, food, and music.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Basilica of Our Lady Mt. Carmel Italian Festival

Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28

A processional begins at 1 p.m. Sunday after the noon mass.

The youth of the church will lead the procession with flags that display Italy’s regions. The group will process down Mt. Carmel and then return to the original start point.

The event includes food and an Italian auction, which concludes with a drawing on Sunday evening.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

WaterFire Sharon’s Beach Bash

Saturday, July 27, from 1-11 p.m.

Downtown Sharon, PA

The “Beach Bash” theme features summer-time beach music. The event also includes an artisan market full of vendors, food court selections and fire on the river.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Columbiana County Fair

July 29 – August 4

225 Lee Ave., Lisbon, Ohio

www.columbianacountyfair.org

AUGUST

Greater Youngstown Italian Fest

August 2, 3 and 4 (From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 1 to 11 p.m. on Saturday)

Central Square, downtown Youngstown

The fest is a family-oriented event that offers a taste of the Italian heritage through performances by international recording artists, delicious food offered by the area’s finest vendors and restaurants, Italian games and more.

http://www.youngstownitalianfest.org/

Brews, Bands and Bikes V

Saturday, August 3, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mercer County Courthouse Square

There will be a vintage bike show, craft beers, food and live music. Admission is free.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Summerfest on the Green

At 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10 until 5 p.m. Sunday, August 11

Brookfield Center, Brookfield, OH

Events include a community parade, car cruise, bike/wagon parade, free kids activities, trick dog show, High5 the Clown/Magic Show, pet parade, Jungle Terry’s Exotic Animals, firefighter waterball challenge, bed race, freestyle Karate demo team performance, WC4 Children’s Choir, bounce house/inflatables, rock wall, music, food, vendors and more.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Shaker Woods Festival

August 10-11, 17-18, and 24-25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shaker Woods Grounds, 44337 County Line Rd. Columbiana, OH

Over 200 crafters and artisans will be dressed in Shaker period clothing while demonstrating and selling their handmade wares.

http://www.shakerwoods.com/

Brier Hill Italian Festival 2019

Thursday, August 15 through Saturday, August 17 (4-11 p.m.) and Sunday, August 18 (Noon-11 p.m.)

ITAM Post 12, 354 Calvin St., Youngstown, OH

This event is held by Trolio-DiVito Italian Merchandise. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Polish Day

Sunday, August 18, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (mass at 11:30 a.m.)

St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Byzantine Rite, 4310 Kirk Rd., Youngstown, OH

The original polka bands from the first Polish Day will be joining the festivities from Cleveland and Pittsburgh. There will also be speakers and educational workshops throughout the day as well as a​​​​​​ pierogi eating contest, made-to-order Nalesniki (Polish crepes), how to make pierogi workshop, Polish deli and bakery, a silent auction, basket raffle, cultural garden, children’s activities and a Polish marketplace.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Canfield Fair

August 28 – Sept, 2

7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd Canfield, OH

The largest county fair in Ohio features car and animal shows, rides and games, food and more. The main musical act will be Pentatonix.

www.canfieldfair.com