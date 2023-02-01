(WKBN) – When you hear the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack, a lot of the time, they’re being used interchangeably. But, they’re not the same. In tonight’s Stories of the Heart segment, we talk to a local doctor about the important difference between these two heart conditions.

When it comes to cardiac arrest and a heart attack, it can be easy to get them confused. Both can be scary, life-threatening medical conditions that affect your heart.

“Sometimes, a heart attack can present with a cardiac arrest and other times cardiac arrest can result in a heart attack,” said Dr. Shyam Bhakta, a cardiovascular disease specialist.

Dr. Bhakta says both of these medical conditions are very common, but that doesn’t make them any less frightening.

“There are about 700,000 heart attacks a year in this country. It’s one of the most common things that we see, but we also know that sudden cardiac arrest causes about 350,000 deaths per year,” Dr. Bhakta said.

According to the American Heart Association, a heart attack happens when an artery blocks the flow of blood to your heart.

“The most common symptom we see is chest pain, typically in the middle of the chest. It feels like a pressure sensation,” Dr. Bhakta said.

Cardiac arrest is an electrical issue that happens when quick, irregular impulses take over your heart’s rhythm. This is when calling 911 and starting hands-only CPR immediately can be the difference between life and death.

“Call for an ambulance, calling for a defibrillator is the most important thing to do,” Dr. Bhakta said.

If a child suddenly goes into cardiac arrest, Dr. Bhakta says starting mouth-to-mouth resuscitation with CPR needs to be done in the first minute.

“Because in children, most cardiac arrests are respiratory or pulmonary and not due to a heart rhythm problem,” Dr. Bhakta said.

This Heart Month, the American Heart Association and local doctors are reminding people about the importance of taking care of their heart health.

“Making changes in your diet, starting a walking program and giving up some of those unhealthy habits like cigarette smoking are things that you should think about doing this time of year,” Dr. Bhakta said.

Remember, fast action saves lives. Knowing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest is the first step.

Friday is National Go Red for Women Day! Be sure to tune in as we share Danielle Jimison’s heart journey after being diagnosed with a rare type of abnormal heartbeat at just 26 years old.