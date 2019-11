Aebischer’s Jewelry was founded in 1928 by Swiss immigrants, John and Johanna Aebischer, seeking a better life for themselves. The couple came over by boat in 1927 while Johanna was 5 months pregnant with their first child. John had been working for ten years in a Swiss watchmaking factory, where he had developed his skills as a fine watchmaker. Johanna also worked in a factory that made jewels for watches. Deciding to leave for America, John asked his boss to write a letter of recommendation so that he could hand it to any future employer as a reference. Once arriving to America, even though his tools were stolen and they could not speak a word of English, they traveled to Lowellville where they knew other Swiss families had settled.

John had heard how busy the steel mills were in the Mahoning County and was told by a Swiss friend who had traveled once to the Steel Valley, “those guys would need their watches worked on. I’m sure you’d have plenty of work.”Working for about six months for another jeweler, John decided to find a small place to rent and set up shop. He found that location in a covered over ally on Bridge Street in Struthers that had a rear wall that enclosed the back and a front wall with a bay window and a door facing what was then, a bustling main street on State Route 616. To get his first customers, he set up his watch bench in the bay window and took his own watch apart and re-assembled it, several times a day until finally someone came in and said, “I see you work on watches. Mine isn’t working correctly. Can you fix it?” So from those humble beginnings, in April of 1928, John and Johanna began what has become a four-generation, full service jewelry store.