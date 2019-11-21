His and Hers Home Furnishings – Small Business Saturday

His and Hers Home Furnishings New Showroom Opening on Sunday, December 1st in Austintown

“His and Hers Home Furnishings New Showroom Opening on Sunday, December 1st in Austintown”!

Location: 5511 Silica Road, Austintown, Ohio – Across from Hollywood Gaming Casino!!

All the famous Brands you know and trust at discounted pricing!!

Website: https://www.hishershomefurnishings.com/

His & Hers Home Furnishings is a family-owned business who specialize in selling a wide-variety of home goods at nearly 50% of retail prices. From living room, dining room and bedroom sets to wall décor and window treatments, His & Hers offers a wide-range of products. Inventory is sourced from large-scale retailers like Wayfair, Ashley Furniture and other big-chain manufacturers.

In February 2018, His & Hers Home Furnishings (formerly known as His & Hers Black Friday Outlet) was purchased by Dave and Julie Byler. Long-time residents of northeast Ohio, the Bylers have a passion for home renovations, room staging and providing their customers with custom interior-design recommendations. Prior to becoming full-time owners of His & Hers, the Bylers owned and operated a real estate development company called DJA Home Solutions where they specialized in house-flipping and renovations. So, when presented the opportunity to purchase His & Hers, the Bylers were a perfect fit.