BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- You’ll soon start hearing those familiar bells again around the Valley.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kick Off starts Thursday.

First News has been helping raise money for this campaign for years. The Salvation Army said for 2022 they’re having more families come to them needing help. There’s also fewer agencies giving out that assistance.

All the money they raise this Christmas season will help get toys under the tree for kids in need, but that’s not all.

“With inflation a lot of families are struggling even families that are working trying to do the best they can they’re finding it difficult to stretch a dollar enough to pay their bills to get more groceries so if people have it in their heart to be generous this year it will really help others,” said Major Paul Moore of the Salvation Army.

That’s why they’re asking you, when you see these red kettles around town this holiday season, drop in some spare change. That money stays local. It helps makes kids right here in the Valley have toys for Christmas.

Can you imagine a child waking up and not seeing anything under the tree? The Salvation Army helps make sure that magic is there.

WKBN actually talked to a hard working, single mom in Youngstown who gets help from the organization. Her youngest of 4 kids is 8 years old. She told us what December 25th is like to her, thanks to the Salvation Army.

When they wake up they wake everyone up. I’m very grateful i’m happy to wake up with my children spend that time with them. There’s so many kids that don’t get to have that and i’m very very grateful for that,” said Sarah Shumar.

This year the Salvation Army’s Goal is to raise $300,000 in the Mahoning Valley. You’ll start seeing those Red Kettles at stores in our area next Saturday.

If you want to donate before then, you’re in luck. All you have to do is text 4-1-4-4-4 to MCASOH. The money you give will go to families right here locally to help them in these especially hard times.

For more information on how to donate, click this link: https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/northeast-ohio/mahoning-county/