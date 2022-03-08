LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – During the month of March, WKBN is highlighting remarkable women throughout the community.

One of the nominees in the Remarkable Women contest dedicates her time to helping veterans.

Teri Ely has been the executive director of Veterans’ Outreach for over 20 years. She got involved when her husband started the organization in 1994.

Ely and her husband aren’t veterans. They just couldn’t bear the thought of a veteran being hungry or homeless.

“One of the best parts about it is, and a lot of people don’t realize, is the people that run it and organize it aren’t even veterans. The fact that they just have a heart for doing that for veterans is pretty amazing,” said Danny Friendly, an Air Force veteran.

Ely and Veterans’ Outreach serve veterans across six states with various programs, including direct aid that helps with shelter and finances; the Freedom Food Pantry, which provides donated food to veterans; and Hero’s Closet, which provides clothing and household items free of charge.

“I see them come in, I see them come out, I see what we are able to do for them every day,” Teri Ely said.

Ely said none of this would be possible without the support of her team and the community.

“I mean, all the businesses and the donations, it’s overwhelming how much people want to help veterans, especially in this community. In this Valley, I have to say, patriotism runs high,” she said.

She also gives credit to her relationship with God.

“Whatever I’m able to do for this business, for my family, for my husband is because God gave me those gifts,” she said.

Ely was nominated for Remarkable Women by her husband, John, who says she gives her all to every aspect of her life — the business, her faith, and most importantly, her family.

The veterans think she’s pretty remarkable, too.

“If I had a vote, she would get all of mine,” Friendly said.

Whe winner of the Remarkable Women contest will be announced on April 4.