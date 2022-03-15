(WKBN) – From the time that Crystal Siembida Boggs was young, she volunteered in any way she could.

“I’ve always felt like my calling in life was to serve people,” she said.

Boggs is a finalist in WKBN’s Remarkable Women contest.

She’s an Army veteran, mother, philanthropist and former city council member. These are just a few of the titles that Boggs has held over the years.

When she returned from serving in the Army, she gave back right away to who she calls her “battle buddies,” sending care packages overseas.

“When I first came back from the military, I realized how much receiving care packages was of benefit. My husband and I started a nonprofit, the Siembida Boggs Philanthropic Foundation,” she said.

Through the foundation, they used their love of running to raise money by holding races.

“The proceeds have gone to different things, such as we’ve built a wheelchair ramp for a veteran, we’ve bought Christmas gifts,” Boggs said. “I feel compelled to make sure that other people are doing better because of someone around them.”

Crystal’s husband, Josh, is the one who nominated her.

“It’s about her being a remarkable woman as a mother, a coach, as a mentor to many people. It’s not just about what she does for our family; I’ve had multiple people reach out to me and tell me, ‘Your wife has inspired me to be a better person,'” he said.

When they found out she was a finalist, Josh was in the hospital with a collapsed lung.

“She never left my side. She never asked for anything in return, and any time I needed her, she was there,” he said.

“It was really hard to think about being nominated as a remarkable woman when I was watching what he was going through,” Crystal said.

Josh is out of the hospital now, getting better, and he says he’s ready to see what Crystal does next.

It’s hard to believe she could do more, on top of her being her daughter’s Girl Scout troop leader and their track coach. To Crystal, being remarkable could mean many things.

“Any female can be remarkable,” Crystal said. “You could be a big powerful CEO, you could be a stay-at-home mom, what’s really remarkable is if you’re giving back to your community.”