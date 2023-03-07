(WKBN)- Every Tuesday here at First News we are introducing you to a Remarkable woman from right here in the Valley.

Tuesday’s finalist is one who’s mission is to help families experiencing life-threatening illness, maintain a sense of normalcy.

We introduce you to Janelle Nagy, the Remarkable Woman for March 7.

She founded the Piggyback Foundation of Youngstown in 2016.

Janelle Nagy wears several hats. She’s a wife, mother and real estate agent. What makes them different is they adopt a family for at least a year, and are there to help them out before they have to panic about something. The foundation’s mission is to help families experiencing life-threatening illness, maintain a sense of normalcy.

“The mission is to help families with the quality of life measures when there’s a life-threatening disease in the family,” Nagy said.

Piggyback was founded on the premise that life threatening disease is fought by entire families, not just the individual patient. What makes them different is they adopt a family for at least a year, and are there to help them out before they have to panic about something. Janelle has helped countless families.

She recalls a family whose son needed a tuxedo for a formal event at his high school. but the family didn’t have the money to pay for it.

“Before mom spent a weekend panicking about how am I going to get two-hundred dollars to pay for this rental that he needs. She just called me and said ‘is this something you guys can do?’ and we put a card on file at the tux rental place. They went and handled it, and her weekend went on without the added stress of worrying about that,” she said.

Janelle tells me she’s worked a lot in nonprofit. She says this cause is where her heart is.

“There are lots of services for patients. There are lots of services for the actual healthcare treatment of it, but the quality of life stuff that falls by the wayside was being unaddressed and to see the impact it makes on the entire family really, really spoke to me,” Nagy said.

Janelle says part of working in nonprofit is bringing out the best in others.

“You form a lot of bonds, a lot of friendships that way. so it’s not only done I love the work but I love watching my board members love the work, I love watching community members see what we’re doing and going ‘i love what you’re doing, can I be part of it’,” Nagy said.