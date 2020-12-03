Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life

Join WKBN 27 First News as we honor Remarkable Women right here in our Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Join WKBN 27 First News as we honor Remarkable Women in our Valley!

We need your help – WKBN 27 is looking for women who inspire us, make an impact in our community and are leaders for change. Nominate someone you know who lives these characteristics day-in and day-out. Share their story with us and they could be selected as one of the top Remarkable Women in the Valley.

Our top four finalists will each be featured on WKBN 27 First News in the month of March, which is International Women’s Month!

We’re accepting nominations from December 7, 2020 through December 20, 2020. Who’s the Remarkable Woman in your life? Tell us their story below to enter!

If you do not see the contest above, click here to view it on WKBN.com.