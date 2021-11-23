Nominate a Remarkable Woman in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Here at WKBN 27 First News we’re looking for Remarkable Women across our Valley and we need your help to find them!

Nominate a woman in your life who inspires, leads and makes a difference in big and small ways here in our Valley. Share their story with us and they could be selected as one of the top Remarkable Women in the Valley. Our top finalists will be featured on WKBN 27 First News in March, honoring International Women’s Month!

We’re accepting nominations from November 29, 2021 – December 31, 2021. Who’s the Remarkable Woman in your life? Tell us their story below.