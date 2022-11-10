YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Join WKBN 27 First News as we honor Remarkable Women in our Valley!

WKBN 27 is looking for women who inspire us, make an impact in our community, and are leaders for change. Nominate someone you know who lives these characteristics day in and day out. Share their story with us and they could be selected as one of the top Remarkable Women in the Valley.

Our top four finalists will each be featured on WKBN 27 First News in the month of March, which is International Women’s Month! We’re accepting nominations from November 14th, 2022, through December 17th, 2022. Who’s the Remarkable Woman in your life? Tell us their story below to enter!