Driven by her faith, local woman gives her all to serve the community

WKBN is honoring Remarkable Women in our Valley. After dozens of submissions, we narrowed it down to four finalists.

(WKBN) – Women take on many roles: mother, wife, friend, daughter, sister, career woman. Fulfilling all of those can be tough.

Being remarkable in all those areas takes someone special.

It could be that you go above and beyond in every aspect of your life or that you excel in just one area.

We all know remarkable people and Michelle Garcia is one of them.

Driven by her faith in God, Michelle is a leader in her church, raising funds for kids playgrounds, holding drive through prayer services during the pandemic and in her career, working for the board of developmental disabilities.

“I know that I was created for a purpose and that first purpose is to serve and worship my lord and savior, and for me and then the second purpose, it should be to go and serve and make disciples so wherever I can share the love of Christ whether its through serving whether its through prayer whether its encouragement that’s what I do,” said Garcia.

Ismael Caraballo has seen Michelle’s work first hand.

“Her compassion, her love of life, her dedication to her church, to her family, her friends. She just goes out and just exhibits everything that you wanna see with a person she’s that type of individual that will go out of her way,” said Caraballo.

Not only does she help those with developmental disabilities through her work and serve her church, this last holiday season she and her family went caroling to brighten spirits.

“It was just something that people seemed really down around the holidays. We went out and sang some Christmas carols to people that we knew were sick or couldn’t get out as much. Sometimes it’s just taking a risk, or putting yourself out there and not caring what other people think of you,” said Garcia.

Michelle doesn’t take the credit though, she says doing all that she does takes a team or remarkable women.