(WKBN) – There’s still time for you to send in your nominations for WKBN’s Remarkable Women contest. We’re looking for someone who inspires others, makes an impact in our community and is a leader for change.

We recently caught up with last year’s winner, Terri DiGennaro, who is the founder of the HELMS Foundation. She shares how the experience inspired her to keep moving forward.

“From the moment I sat in that car, we were talking, you realize, oh my gosh, I am in the presence of amazing, hopeful, strong, empowering women,” DiGennaro said.

All women with different callings but the same mission at heart — to empower those around them and leave the world better than they found it.

After being named our local Remarkable Women winner, DiGennaro got the opportunity to go to L.A. and meet the other contest winners from around the U.S.

“It helped me more on a personal level to be around all these women who have gone through things that are out of a movie or you don’t talk about it. To see where they are, it just gives you such an energy,” DiGennaro said.

We caught up with DiGennaro during the HELMS Foundation’s 5th annual gala fundraiser over the weekend. The non-profit was started in honor of her son Ryan, who passed away in 2015. Ryan was an artist at heart, so bringing art therapy to the Mahoning Valley through this foundation has been the work of a mother’s never-ending love.

“You can’t stop being a mom. When I went on that journey and the people you met and you heard their stories and you heard what they have done. When they say remarkable, it is truly remarkable,” DiGennaro said.

An experience she won’t soon forget with women just as inspiring as she is.

“They are like phoenixes. Nobody was, poor me, oh my gosh, this happened. No, it was like this needed to happen, it happened and we need to change this, we need to help. It was very empowering,” DiGennaro said.

Moving into 2024, the foundation will be growing even more.

“We have a space that was donated to us. We are very fortunate in Warren. So we’ll be expanding into Trumbull as well,” DiGennaro said.

To nominate a Remarkable Woman you think is worthy, fill out our Remarkable Women form on our website. Nominations will be accepted now through Nov. 30.

Our top four finalists will be featured on WKBN throughout the month of March, which is International Women’s Month.