BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Moab House held its second annual fundraiser on Saturday.

The community came out and enjoyed fun holiday games and activities to raise awareness and money for the Moab House.

The nonprofit organization provides help to young people who have aged out of the foster care system by assisting with live-in family care, housing construction and more.

“Even though Moab House is for 18- to 21-year-olds, we’ve also embraced the younger ones because we’ve realized the chances of them aging out of the system is very great, and so they will need Moab House,” says Marcie Consiglo, executive director. “

The staff at the Moab House say they’re thankful for the collaboration with Rush Church.