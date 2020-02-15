Mahoning Valley Lenten fish fry schedule

View a list of local fish fries in the area or submit your own

During the Lenten season, many churches and organizations in the Youngstown area are cooking and selling fish every Friday up until Easter, which is April 12, 2020.

Lent begins February 26 and lasts 40 days, excluding Sundays.

Unless otherwise noted, all locations below will be selling fish every Friday afternoon until Easter, except Good Friday, which is April 10.

If you have a fish fry you want to submit, fill out this form.

AUSTINTOWN

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Parish Center

4500 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, OH

4-7 p.m. every Friday from February 28 – April 3.

BOARDMAN

St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church Seafood Fest

4955 Glenwood Ave., Boardman, OH

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-788-7785.

4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 10.

They offer baked cod, fried cod, fish plaki and fried shrimp dinners with sides and dessert options.

CANFIELD

Canfield Lions Club A La Cart Catering

429 Lisbon St., Canfield, OH 44406

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-533-0363.

4:30-7:30 p.m. on Fridays, February 28; March 6 (carry-out only); March 13; March 20; March 27; April 3 and April 10.

They offer baked or fried Haddock and several favorite sides. Dinners are $12 and support local community projects.

CHAMPION

St. William Catholic Church

5411 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, OH 44483

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-847-8677.

4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 21 – April 3.

Baked or fried fish dinners are $12 for adults, Haluski dinners are $10 for adults and all children’s dinners (ages 5 to 10) are $6.

GIRARD

Girard Fraternal Order of Eagles 2172

26 W. Wilson Ave., Girard, OH 44420

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-545-6619.

4-7 p.m. February 26 and April 10.

They offer baked or fried fish and several favorite sides. Dinners are $10.

HUBBARD

St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church

357 N. Main St., Hubbard, OH 44425

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-534-4219.

4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.

Baked, fried and Italian Haddock, as well as, fantail shrimp and clam strip dinners. Dinners are $10 for adults and $7 for children. Gourmet Parmesan-crusted Haddock dinners are $12. Mac & Cheese, Pierogi, Haluski and ravioli dinners are $6. All dinners include sides, rolls and dessert.

LAKE MILTON

American Legion Post 737

16465 Milton Ave., Lake Milton, OH

Dine-in and take-out available

3-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 7 – April 10.

Fish, chicken or shrimp dinners with a roll and coleslaw are available for $12 for adults and $5.50 for children, Haluski dinners are $6, Pierogi dinners are $5.50, a side of Haluski is $3 and a piece of fish is $6.50.

NILES

Our Lady of Mount Carmel

381 Robins Ave., Niles, OH 44446

Every Friday from February 28 – April 3.

Dinners include fried or baked fish, cheese ravioli or eggplant rollatini with sides, desserts and a drink. Dinners are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 3-12 and 2 and under are complimentary.

For more information, contact the parish office at 330-652-5825.

NORTH JACKSON

Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon

2759 N. Lipkey Rd., North Jackson, OH 44451

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-538-3351.

4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.

Dinners include fish or shrimp (baked or fried) with bread and butter, homemade soup, haluski or fries, cole slaw and dessert. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church

1812 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, OH 44507

Take-out only. The kitchen’s phone number is 330-747-0605.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wed. Feb. 26; Fri., Feb. 28; Fri., March 6; Fri., March 13; Fri., March 20; Fri., March 27; Fri., April 3; and Fri., April 9.

VIENNA

St. Thomas the Apostle Church

4453 Warren-Sharon Rd., Vienna, OH

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-394-2461.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.

Lunch is take-out only; the cost is $5 and includes a fish sandwich, a bag of chips and a dill pickle.

Dinners include baked or fried fish, sides and dessert; the cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 5-12.

WEATHERSFIELD

Weathersfield Fire Department Station 41

3588 Main St., Mineral Ridge, OH

Dine-in and take-out available, just walk in.

5-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent except for Good Friday.

Beer-battered or baked fish dinners include several sides and a drink. Chicken tender dinners are available for kids.

Dinners are $11 for adults and $8 for children and support the Mineral Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept. Company.