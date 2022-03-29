COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- “We had the idea of the clock.” -Pat Tingle

Pat Tingle started changing the “face” of Columbiana in 2000. “The interesting thing is it’s become the symbol of the town,” Tingle said.

And in a way, so has Pat. The clock and town circle were just the start. Pat formed a restoration and beautification committee.

“In terms of what people would say, did she do anything kind of special? I think the park,” said Tingle.

Pat’s transformed Firestone Park. It was 80 years old when she started, just a bit older than her and neglected. “It’s been a monstrous project but a real joy to do,” Tingle said. She restored Mirror Lake, added plants, and updated the pool house.

“We’ve been nominated as nicest place in America in 2019, were a Hallmark Christmas town in 2019, we had a movie filmed here. All that because people cared enough to take a step forward,” Mary Anne Green said.

Next, they will build Ida Bell Firestone’s gathering place. It’ll be a spot for weddings, classes, and continuing the city’s legacy.

This is the story of Columbiana. This is the story of Harvey Firestone.”

And now it’s also the story of Pat Tingle.

Another big part of pat’s life was being a teacher and principal. She had to break barriers to become a school administrator.

“When I got into school administration, I did find it was harder for a woman to be accepted in a leadership role. I knew I had interviewed for a couple of jobs where I felt I was probably the most qualified person but I didn’t get the job. But it didn’t stop me, OK? The longer I was in, the easier it was for a woman to get where she wanted to go. And now, today those things would not have been issues at all. You meet a lot of women who are superintendents and have all kinds of administrative positions, but along the way, some of us paid the price.”