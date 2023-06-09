YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is a list of upcoming Fourth of July events and fireworks displays in Youngstown in 2023.

Are we missing something? Send us your community fireworks or event information.

We will add to this list as new events are scheduled.

For information regarding other Fourth of July celebrations around the valley, you can visit here.

Youngstown — Fireworks & Food Trucks

Youngstown’s annual Fireworks & Food Trucks event is moving to the Covelli Centre this year, with a load of activities.

Activities include: Local food trucks, vendors, activities and more.

Will be hosted at: The Covelli Centre, located at 229 E. Front St.

The event begins: Tuesday, July 4 from 6–10 p.m.

Fireworks & Food Trucks is still announcing new information about the celebration. You can visit their Facebook to learn more.