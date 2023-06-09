CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is a list of upcoming Fourth of July events and fireworks displays in Canfield in 2023.

Canfield — Fourth of July Fireworks

The Canfield Fairgrounds is hosting its annual Fourth of July Fireworks show.

Admission is $10 a car, $2 for walk-ins and free for kids.

Activities include: Music from JD Eicher, a variety of food trucks with staple fair food, bounce houses for the kids and of course, a firework show provided by Zambelli Fireworks.

Will be hosted at: The Canfield Fairgrounds, located at 7265 Columbiana Canfield Rd.

The event begins: Saturday, July 1. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the fireworks launch between 9:45-10 p.m.

Proceeds from this event will go toward Canfield’s Independence Day celebration. For more information on Canfield’s fireworks show, you can visit their website.

Canfield — Fourth of July Parade

Canfield is also hosting this year’s annual Fourth of July parade.

Activities include: The annual Canfield Fourth of July parade, food, as well as games and bounce houses for kids after the parade.

8:15 a.m. – Kids Fun Run

8:30 a.m. – Firecracker 4-Mile Run

10:10 a.m. – Parade leaves the Fairgrounds

Will be hosted at: The parade will run through the main street in Canfield.

The event begins: Tuesday, July 4.

To see the details yourself, you can visit the parade’s website.