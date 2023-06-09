AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is a list of upcoming Fourth of July events and fireworks displays in Austintown in 2023.

Austintown — Austintown Fourth of July Parade

Austintown is hosting its 44th annual Fourth of July parade.

Activities include: For the first time ever, it will have a “Quiet Zone” from Fitzgerald Road to Burkey Road for sensory accessibility and inclusion so children can feel comfortable and enjoy watching the parade. The parade will also include a variety of floats.

Will be hosted at: Highway Tabernacle Church and end at Fitch High School

The event begins: Tuesday, July 4 at noon

In regard to the “Quiet Zone,” candy will still be passed out, just no crowd noise and no sirens, marching band or parade participants’ music to disrupt those with sensitivities.