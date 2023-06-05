(WKBN) – Below is a list of upcoming Fourth of July events and fireworks displays around the Valley in 2023.

Columbiana County

Columbiana — First Annual Fireworks Show – Fire SHAKER Works

There will be live music, food trucks and a fireworks show by Phantom Fireworks. Fireworks start at dark.

Shaker Woods

5 p.m. Saturday, July 1

East Palestine — Fourth of July Celebration

There will be food trucks, bounce houses, live music, raffles and fireworks.

Live bands will play from 2-9:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

East Palestine Park

Beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

New Waterford — Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

Enjoy a free event with music, food trucks and fireworks. Fireworks are set to go off at dusk (around 10 p.m.).

3760 Village Park Drive

6 p.m. Saturday, July 1

Salem — Fourth of July Celebration

Salem County Club, 600 Country Club Lane

Tuesday, July 4

Mahoning County

Austintown — Austintown Fourth of July Parade

The parade will start at Highway Tabernacle Church and end at Fitch High School. For the first time ever, it will have a “Quiet Zone” from Fitzgerald Road to Burkey Road for sensory accessibility and inclusion so children can feel comfortable and enjoy watching the parade. Candy will still be passed out in that area, just no crowd noise and no sirens, marching band or parade participants’ music to disrupt those with sensitivities.

Tuesday, July 4 at noon

Boardman — Independence Day Celebration at Boardman Park

The Independence Day Celebration features the Salem Quaker City Band followed by spectacular fireworks.

Lariccia Family Community Center, 375 Boardman-Poland Rd.

8 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Canfield — Fourth of July Fireworks

Start the night off with music from JD Eicher, grab something to eat at the food trucks, take the kids to the bounce-arounds and more. Admission is $10 a car, $2 for walk-ins and free for kids.

Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana Canfield Rd.

Gates open 5:30 p.m., fireworks launch between 9:45-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Canfield — Fourth of July Parade

The parade will line up at the Canfield Fairgrounds and proceed along S. Broad Street and around the Green. Food Court by Farmers National Bank, after the parade – kids games & bounce-arounds and an antique car show.

8:15 a.m. – Kids Fun Run

8:30 a.m. – Firecracker 4-Mile Run

10:10 a.m. – Parade leaves the Fairgrounds

Tuesday, July 4

Struthers — Fourth of July Parade

Bring the family for the parade running a 3-mile route. It starts at the Fifth Street Plaza, runs north to Sexton Street, turns on Poland Avenue to Smithfield Street before finishing back at the plaza.

12 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Youngstown — Fireworks & Food Trucks

Check out the food trucks, vendors, activities and more.

Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front Street

6 – 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Mercer County

Sharon — Shenango Riverfront Fireworks Celebration

Sharon City is partnering with the Original Quaker Steak & Lube to bring Fourth of July festivities to the riverfront. Festivities include live music at QS&L, a food truck rally, kids activities and the Night Market on the Shenango.

Quaker Steak & Lube, 101 Chestnut St.

6–9 p.m. Sunday, July 1

Trumbull County

Howland — Fourth of July Parade

The parade runs a 1.5-mile route along East Market Street to Howland High School. There will be candy, live music and food afterward to enjoy.

10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4

Niles — Fourth of July Parade & Classic Car Show

The parade will begin at noon in Downtown Niles. Registration is not required. Participants entering a float should line up at McKinley High School, beginning at 11 a.m. Spectators are advised to line up on the sidewalks on Main Street, from Federal to State. Following the parade, a classic car show with food trucks will take place.

Beginning at noon, Saturday, July 1

Warren — Packard Concert Band & Fireworks

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and stretch out on the lawn for a free concert and a fireworks show afterward.

Packard Park

8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4