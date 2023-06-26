(WKBN) – The American Revolution and Declaration of Independence took place hundreds of years ago, but its lasting impact on history is still seen today.

What happened on July 4th in history?

On July 4, 1776, 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, a historic document created by Thomas Jefferson. The colonies which signed this document declared themselves independent from the ruling British.

Congress actually voted two days before the holiday, but it wasn’t adopted until the day we now know as the Fourth of July.

Delegates in New York wouldn’t give their support until July 9 and wouldn’t give their signatures until August or later.

What is unique about the Fourth of July?

The Fourth of July is exclusively an American holiday.

Thomas Jefferson, the man who drafted the Declaration of Independence, actually died on the 50th anniversary of the holiday, and he wasn’t alone. John Adams, who also signed the document, died on the same day as Thomas Jefferson.

Most people may not know that, according to History.com, the Declaration of Independence has writing on the back. It’s not a secret map like in “National Treasure” but instead, it’s simply the message: “Original Declaration of Independence dated 4th July 1776.” It’s still not known who wrote this message.

The Declaration of Independence: