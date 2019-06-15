Howland firefighters bike run raises money for Muscular Dystrophy Association

They're supporting Stephanie Royster, who has been helped by the MDA over the years

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second year in a row, local firefighters came together to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The Axemen MC and Howland’s fire union held the benefit at Leon’s Sports Bar & Grill on Route 46 Saturday afternoon.

They’re supporting Stephanie Royster, who has gotten help from the MDA over the years.

The route started in Howland and traced its way up through Geneva’s covered bridges.

At the end, there was a benefit dinner and basket raffle.

“Howland Local 2786 teamed up with Axemen Ohio Chapter 4…to put on this bike run today in order to try and help her to raise money to give back to MDA, something she’s reaped the benefits of her entire life,” said Ted Luman, with the Howland Fire Department.

If you missed Saturday’s event and want to help, you can make an online donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.