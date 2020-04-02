How churches in the Valley are celebrating Easter

Many live streams are available, and some churches will be distributing palms through drive-thru services

(WKBN) – In wake of COVID-19, many churches around the area have moved to online platforms to connect with their congregation.

Are we missing a church below? Click here to submit a church to be added.

Bethel Church – Poland

Live streaming available through Facebook live and their website.

Christ our Savior Parish – Struthers

Palms available between both parking lots. If it rains, at St. Nicholas by the hall. Live streaming available for both services here.

Church at Warren Healing & Learning Center

Live streaming every Sunday at 10:45 a.m.

Covenant Life Hubbard

Recorded sermons on their website

First Baptist Church – New Castle

Live streaming every Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Fredonia Presbyterian Church

Live streaming every Sunday

Hickory United Methodist Church

Easter “drive-in” service on Sunday, April 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Holy Family Parish – Poland

Palms will be given out in drive-thru fashion from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Palm Sunday at the school entrance. Easter and Palm Sunday masses will be recorded and posted online.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown

Palms will be distributed Sunday, April 5 from 12 – 2 p.m. underneath the canopy in drive-thru fashion.

Living Lord Lutheran Church

Worship services videos available here

New Covenant Church of the Nazarene – Youngstown

Live streaming on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

New Life Lutheran Church – Liberty Township

Palms available outside the church and live stream services available here

Newton Falls United Methodist Church

Online recorded services available later on their Facebook page

Nile First United Methodist Church

Live streaming available for Palm Sunday adn Easter services at 10 a.m.; Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services available at 7 p.m.

Prince of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church

Recorded online services available here

Redeemer Lutheran Church – Austintown

Online services available here

Rock of Grace

Online services available here

Sebring United Methodist Church

Live streaming available through their website and Facebook page; parishioners are asked to being bread and juice/water for the Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday livestreams.

Simon Road Church of God

Live streaming available here

St. John Episcopal Church – Sharon

Online services available through Facebook Live and Zoom by visiting online or dialing 646-876-9923 and using code 857 403 996

St. Luke Catholic Church

Palms available for pickup on Saturday, April 4 from 4 – 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 5 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the parking lot.

St. Paul the Apostle Church – New Middletown

Palms will be given out in drive-thru fashion from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Palm Sunday. Easter and Palm Sunday masses will be recorded and posted online for parishioners to watch.

Struthers Parkside Church

Live streaming available here at 10:30 a.m. Sundays

Trinity United Methodist Church

Live streaming available here at 11 a.m. Sundays