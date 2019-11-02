Holiday events in the Valley

Do you know of an event that isn’t listed below? Send us your holiday event.

Events are in order of dates/times. This list will be updated with new submissions:

The Poland Holiday Shoppe

Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Poland Seminary High School, 3199 Dobbins Rd., Poland.

Austintown Farmers’ Market Christmas Market

Nov. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Austintown Farmers’ Market, 6000 Kirk Rd., Austintown.

Come down to Austintown Park for free photos with Santa, live music, Santa’s Workshop and hot chocolate with s’mores!

Joy of Christmas Holiday Light Show

Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park, 338 E. Park Ave., Columbiana, OH

Joy of Christmas is a drive-through holiday light display taking place from 6-9 p.m. on select nights starting in November and ending on December 26.

You can see the show on the following dates:

Sunday, November 15, 16 & 17

Thursday – Sunday, Nov. 21, 22, 23 & 24

Thursday – Sunday, Nov. 28, 29, 30 & Dec. 1

Thursday – Sunday, Dec. 5, 6, 7 & 8

Thursday, Dec 12 – Thursday, Dec. 26

Cost is $10/vehicle donation; $2/person on motorcoach donation. Guests can stop at the Gingerbread House and Santa’s Ice Castle to enjoy Christmas cookies, hot chocolate and food (for purchase); pictures with Santa in the Ice Castle (for purchase); Mrs. Santa’s Story Time in the Gingerbread House; crafts and face painting; a collection of more than 100 decorated gingerbread houses; coloring contest; live holiday music and more.

Elf the Musical

Performances are Thursday, November 21 and Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, November 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Boardman High School Drama Guild is proud to present “Elf the Musical,” at the Boardman Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at www.boardmanperformingartscenter.com, or by calling (330) 259-7150.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens.

Columbiana Christmas Parade

Nov. 22, registration at 5 p.m. and beginning at 6 p.m.

The “Joy of Christmas” themed parade will include prizes for best float, best car, best-dressed animal and more.

You can purchase “Joy of Christmas” Light Display season passes at The Chamber and Tourism Office for $25.

For more information, you can call the Chamber and Tourism Office at 330-482-3822.

Christmas in Boardman Park

Nov. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lariccia Family Community Center, 375 Boardman-Poland Rd., Boardman.

Enjoy photos with Santa and his Christmas ponies, ceramics crafts and cookies with hot cocoa in the park!

Registration is $35 per child.

For more information and to register, call WonderStruck Artisan Market and Classes at 330-286-1944.

Santa & Friends come to North Lima

Nov. 29 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Crouse Mills True Value Hardware, 11788 Market St., North Lima.

Santa and his friends arrive by train for the 17th annual event including photos with Santa and lots of sweet treats for the kids.

The 2019 Mercer County Courthouse Christmas Concert series

All December long, the Mercer County Courthouse will be hosting holiday concerts performed by local area schools. Concerts begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Rotunda on the following dates:

December 4: Thiel Choir

December 5:Hickory High School

December 6: Lakeview 5th Grade

December 9: Farrell High School

December 10: Grove City High School

December 11: Commodore Perry High School

December 12: Sharon High School

December 16: West Middlesex High School

December 17: Greenville High School

December 18: Mercer High School

December 19: Lakeview High School

Youngstown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

Friday, Dec. 6, from 4-8 p.m.

Downtown Youngstown, OH

The parade will commence at 6 p.m. The route will begin on E. Federal Street near Champion and will finish on W. Federal Street at Symphony Place.

The tree lighting will take place immediately following the parade (approximately 7:30 p.m.), followed by pictures with Santa.

Other activities include Youngstown Holiday Flea @ DeYor Performing Arts Center (4-8 p.m.), free admission to OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology from 4-7 p.m., Memories of Christmas Past from noon – 4 p.m. at the Arms Family Museum, The Nutcracker by the Ballet Western Reserve at Stambaugh Auditorium at 8 p.m., free Admission to Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center (4-7 p.m.) and Phamily Fun Night with the Phantoms at 7:05 p.m.

Dinner with Santa

Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Thelma’s Sports Nook, 285 E High St., Sharpsville, Pa.

Visit with Santa while enjoying a $1.99 kids meal at Thelma’s!

You can bring your camera to take a picture with Santa and receive a special treat!

Night in the North Pole

Sunday, Dec. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Vineyards at Pine Lake, 14101 Market St., Columbiana, OH

Put on your best pajamas and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate with a warm chocolate chip cookie!

For adults, red wine hot chocolate is available to purchase.

Tickets are $12 for children ages 3 and up and includes a gingerbread man to decorate.

You can contact The Vineyards at Pine Lake at 330-549-0195.