BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — While it’s not quite yet Thanksgiving, a lot of people are thinking about Christmas already — especially organizations that help those in need.

WKBN 27 First News is working with the Marine Corps on the Toys for Tots campaign to help spread the feeling of Christmas to those who need it most.

First News is asking for your help in our efforts. There is a drop box in the First News lobby for any who may be able to donate a new, unwrapped book or a toy. The station is located at 3930 Sunset Boulevard.

The lobby will be open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday of this week for donations. Friday is the last day we are able to accept donations.

Once we collect all these items, the Marine Corps will come by and pick up the box and distribute it to local children in need all around the Valley.