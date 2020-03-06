WRTA introduces cleaner bus etiquette amid coronavirus outbreak

Directors wanted to find ways to improve cleanliness weeks before the rise of the coronavirus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Directors with the Western Reserve Transit Authority say they’re ahead of the curve in preventing the spread of illnesses like COVID-19.

Although WRTA’s fleet is swept out overnight, directors installed new dispensers for foaming hand sanitizer a couple of months ago for use by both passengers and bus drivers.

Directors wanted to find ways to improve cleanliness weeks before the rise of the coronavirus.

“They were talking about doing the wipes, well we found a way to put a dispenser, a soap dispenser, that’s like an alcohol dispenser, so they can keep their hands clean that way,” says WRTA Executive Director Dean Harris.

In addition to the dispensers, drivers are encouraged to wipe down their buses and wear gloves as an extra precautionary measure.