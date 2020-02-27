Watch live: Gov. DeWine to discuss Ohio’s preparedness for coronavirus

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and other health professionals

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss the state’s preparedness to limit the potential spread of coronavirus.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Critical Care Atrium of MetroHealth in Cleveland.

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and other health professionals.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio.

