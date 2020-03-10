Virus forces election guidance ahead of Ohio primary

All polling locations that are in nursing homes will now have to be moved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Amid concerns of the growing number of reported COVID-19 cases in Ohio, Governor Mike Dewine has already announced some guidance for the March 17 primary election.

All polling locations that are in nursing homes will now have to be moved. That is just one directive that is coming out of Columbus after it was announced Monday that Ohio has three confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and five others are under investigation.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is holding a press conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. where additional guidance concerning the primary election will be announced.

Dewine declared a state of emergency Monday which gives the Ohio Department of Health the ability to issue guidelines for private businesses regarding work and travel restrictions, if necessary.

For more information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 in Ohio go to the Ohio Department of Health website.

This report will be updated with additional information following the Ohio Secretary of State’s news conference Tuesday.

More news coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus