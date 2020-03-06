Vatican suspends investigative mission to Mexico over virus

A mission to investigate clerical abuse in Mexico is cancelled due to the spreading coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico’s bishops say the Vatican suspended a mission to investigate clerical abuse in Mexico due to the spreading coronavirus in Italy and most recently the Vatican.

The Mexican Episcopal Conference said the Vatican had suspended all foreign activities after registering its first positive test.

The Vatican announced no such ban publicly and the Vatican spokesman didn’t immediately return calls and email messages seeking comment.

The mission to Mexico, announced Monday, was known to have alarmed some in the Mexican hierarchy.

This week, the Vatican ambassador to Mexico revealed that the Vatican had been investigating four Mexican bishops for allegedly having covered up or mishandled abuse cases.

