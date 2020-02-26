Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Trump says representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will join him

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’ll discuss the coronavirus threat at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

The news conference is planned for 6 p.m.

I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. CDC representatives, and others, will be there. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

The session comes a day after he sought to minimize fears of the virus spreading widely across the U.S. Trump says representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will join him.

Trump and members of his administration have been sending mixed signals about the virus.

While the CDC has warned the public to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak, Trump said Tuesday that the situation is “very well under control in our country.”

