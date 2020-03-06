Salem doctor calms some fears at community information forum about coronavirus

Dr. Mike Sevilla held the forum at Supplement Station, suggesting things like ordering 90-day supplies of medications

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Salem community gathered Thursday night to hear about the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak.

There were many questions and some fears were put to rest, at least for now.

Dr. Mike Sevilla held the information forum at Supplement Station. Those who attended are worried about the outbreak.

“There’s a lot of, I wouldn’t say panic, but there’s a lot of questions and some anxiety that we got to talk about here at the meeting tonight,” Dr. Sevilla said.

Dr. Sevilla said that the coronavirus is similar in some ways to the common cold or flu. So making healthy life choices is one good way to boost your immune system.

“Hydrating yourself, getting enough rest, maybe some vitamin C, maybe some different vitamins and herbs,” he said.

Dr. Sevilla also said that, since it is still cold and flu season, just because you get sick doesn’t mean it’s the coronavirus.

“What makes it more especially COVID-19 is if you’ve been exposed to somebody who has tested positive,” he said.

Dr. Sevilla says it’s too soon to change your daily activities but advises against traveling to areas that have seen outbreaks.

“If you’re planning to go to places like northern Italy or to South Korea or to China, you may want to delay,” he said.

He also said getting extra doses of any current prescriptions ahead of time is a good idea because many medications are made in China and we could be seeing supply issues soon.

“Two extra weeks of medication or if they’re able to, to get a 90-day supply of their medications,” Dr. Sevilla said.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio and Pennsylvania.