Nursing home showed few signs it prepared for virus outbreak

Ambulance workers move a man on a stretcher from the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash. into an ambulance, Friday, March 6, 2020. The facility is the epicenter of the outbreak of the the COVID-19 coronavirus in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Life Care Center in Seattle is linked to at least 10 deaths

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Before a suburban Seattle nursing home became ground zero for coronavirus deaths in the U.S., there were few signs the facility was girding against an illness spreading around the world.

Several people who visited Life Care Center over the past few weeks told The Associated Press that they didn’t notice any unusual precautions and weren’t asked about their health.

Visitors came in as they always did. Staffers only recently began wearing masks. And events went on as planned, including a Mardi Gras party three days before officials announced the first of at least 10 deaths linked to the facility.