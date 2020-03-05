Department of Health monitoring 3 people in Ohio for possible coronavirus exposure

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health is now monitoring three people in the state for possible exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The ODH website defines a person under investigation as someone showing symptoms of respiratory illness and within 14 days of symptoms starting, either traveled to China or been in close contact with someone known to have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio. According to the ODH website, seven people have previously been under investigation, all of whom tested negative.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 13 states have reported cases of COVID-19. There have been 10 confirmed deaths in the U.S.

The updated information was provided Thursday afternoon.