Amazon pulls over a million items either marked up in price or claiming to prevent coronavirus

(CNN Newsource) – Amazon says it has pulled more than one million products from sellers trying to capitalize unfairly on the coronavirus.

Amazon says some are making false claims and trying to push fraudulent products that can prevent, or even cure, the sickness.

Some sellers have also been price gouging on items like hand sanitizer, masks and cleaning wipes.

Amazon said third-party sellers must follow its fair pricing policy that states companies can’t set a price significantly higher than seen in other places. For instance, one seller was removed for marking up face masks at five times their usual price.

Third-party sellers on Amazon have come under criticism in the past for selling defective or fraudulent products with little oversight.

Fear has also gripped consumers as the coronavirus continues to spread. Major drug stores like CVS and Walgreens warned last week there might be shortages of disinfectant products.