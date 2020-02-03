Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Muslovski leads the Clippers past league rival East Palestine
Top Stories
WATCH: Canfield holds off late Walsh Jesuit rally in potential tournament preview
Top Stories
Milestone Maker! Lisbon’s Liberati reaches 1,000-point club in loss to United
Celebratory firework kills Kansas City Chiefs fan
Columbus Police: One dead, two others injured at shooting near east Columbus library
‘Means the world having my whole family here’: South Range’s Lamparty joins 1,000 point club
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Text Alerts
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Hidden History
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM
Coronavirus
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
When will there be a coronavirus vaccine? 5 questions answered
CDC: New virus’s risk for U.S. public remains low
Are you in danger of catching the coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
Latest Coronavirus Video
WHO Declares Health Emergency
Second U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed
WHO: Virus outbreak is 'emergency in China'
Chicago woman with coronavirus in good condition
Health Ministry:Virus seems less serious than SARS
More Coronavirus Headlines
The science behind the Coronavirus outbreak in China
Too soon to tell if new virus as dangerous as SARS
Trending on WKBN.com
Celebratory firework kills Kansas City Chiefs fan
Weather
Youngstown official says ousted events director did ‘fine work’; councilman said he’s lying
Police: Oklahoma high schooler dead, others hurt after pickup truck ran them down
Live Stream