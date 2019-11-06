Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Ravenna man convicted in Mahoning County sex sting arrested again
Top Stories
Semi accident causes traffic jam in Sharon
Top Stories
Improperly stored fish at center of salmon recall
Large poultry recall includes items sold in Pa.
Governor signs measure to strengthen amusement ride safety
Man pleads guilty in Warren crash that killed Mecca woman
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big 22
High School Football Standings
Fox Sports App
Black and Gold Today
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Real Men Wear Pink
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Health
Ohio Senate considers 2 abortion-related proposals
Trending on WKBN.com
Ravenna man convicted in Mahoning County sex sting arrested again
Sitting on Death Row: 13 local inmates waiting for execution
Weather
Mayor: Officers found explicit video of New Middletown police chief
YSU student proven innocent after arrest wants apology, YPD chief stands by arrest
Stories of Service
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Video
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Paul Dorsey - Cold War to Desert Storm
Video
William "Bill" Worley - Vietnam Veteran
Video