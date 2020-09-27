Youngstown to host drive-thru trunk or treat event at Covelli Centre

The event will be in lieu of traditional door-to-door trick or treating this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Instead of traditional door-to-door trick or treating, the City of Youngstown will be hosting a “Boo-Yah” drive-thru trick or treat event. This will allow for safe trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St. in Youngstown on October 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Vendors are also invited to participate. Registration is required.

Vendor participants will be required to provide wrapped/sealed treats for those attending.

Vehicles will enter through the Covelli Centre main entrance located off E. Front St. and drive through the directed path while collecting treats handed out from vendor participants.

Candy donations for the event are appreciated and can be dropped off at the Parks and Recreation Department Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Youngstown City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

All attending, including those in vehicles, must wear a facial covering in accordance with the Ohio Mask Mandate at all times.

For more information, contact the Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department at 330-742-8711.

