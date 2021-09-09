Halloween and fall events 2021

(WKBN) – Are we missing something? Submit your Halloween or fall event to Reportit@wkbn.com.

This list will be updated through the fall and new events will be added.

Boardman Rotary

Oktoberfest

Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Boardman Township Park from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5 admission for adults and children 12+.

There is FREE parking available for patrons on the west side of the park which is accessible through the Southern Blvd Entrance. Limited offsite parking is also available with a shuttle service from the Heart Center parking lot, located just south of the park, on Southern Blvd.

Cedar Point’s Tricks and Treats Fall Fest

September 18, 2021 – October 31, 2021.

Enjoy treats, trick or treating and costume contests throughout the Fall.

Tickets start at $24.99 and can be purchased here.

Coolspring Corn Maze

537 Franklin Road, Mercer, PA 16137.

September 10 – October 31, 2021.

Fridays 4-11 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-11 p.m. & Sundays 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Admission is $12 per person.

Detwiler Farm

4520 Renkenberger Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

September 25, 2021 – October 31, 2021.

Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Hayrides are $6 per person.

Maze Craze

14070 State Route 165, New Springfield, OH 44443.

Weekends beginning September 17, 2021 through October 31, 2021.

Fridays 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-12 a.m. & Sundays 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

There are 3 public fire pits available to enjoy or you can rent a private one for $30 for 3 hours. We supply the wood, one picnic table & some country type seating. Please note there is a limited number available.

Tickets are $10 for children and adults ages 5+.

2021 Maze Craze Wine & Beer Adventure

14070 State Route 165, New Springfield, OH 44443.

September 10 & 11 from 6-11 p.m.

$35 person ages 21+ only (ID REQUIRED) Designated Drivers are $28.

2021 Wine & Cider Adventure at the Corn Maze

14070 State Route 165, New Springfield, OH 44443.

September 30, October 7 & 14 from 6-11 p.m.

Nova Destinations Hallowine Trail

October 15-16, 22-23 & 29-30

Fridays from 3-10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington, PA 16143.

Your ticket will include a flight and food pairing at each location. Includes specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. There will also be a costume contest each day with various prizes for the winner(s).

*DD tickets include a food pairing and choice of non-alcoholic drink at each location*

White House Fruit Farm

Shopping Events

White House Fruit Farms, 9249 Youngstown-Salem Road, Canfield, OH 44406.Staring Saturday, September 11, 2021 the Market, Gift Barn and Pumpkin Pavilion will be open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Horse Drawn Wagon Rides

White House Fruit Farms, 9249 Youngstown-Salem Road, Canfield, OH 44406.Available for $5 per rider on Saturdays and Sundays, 11:00 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Petting Zoo

White House Fruit Farms, 9249 Youngstown-Salem Road, Canfield, OH 44406.Available September 12, 19, 26 and October 10, 17, and 24 from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Witches Night Out

Saturday, September 25, 2021

Volant Village Shops, Main Street, Volant, PA 16156

Calling all Witches and Warlocks! It’s time to get your witch on for 10th Annual Witches Night held in the “spooktacularly” transformed village of Volant. Assemble at Dusk for a wicked night of fun with shopping, scary-good sales, tasty concoctions, tantalizing treats, music, contests: costume, dance & cackle, a bonfire, and witches parade.

Woodland Cellars Haunted Mansion & Wine Trail

Woodland Cellars at Wilson Manor, 3128 Logan Way, Youngstown, OH 44505

Weekends, October 1, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. – October 31, at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.