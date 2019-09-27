Halloween and fall events 2019

Are we missing something? Click here to submit a Halloween or fall event

Canfield Scaregrounds

Open from 7 p.m. – midnight every Friday and Saturday, September 27 – November 1, 2019. Open from 7-10 p.m. every Sunday, September 29 – October 27, plus October 10, 31 and November 2, 2019.

General admission is $20 and includes admission to the Barn of Evil, Haunted Circus, Gore Reformatory, The Slaughterhouse and The Last Ride Haunted Hayride. Skip the lines with a Fastpass for $30.

For $10 for adults and $5 for kids, go on the Last Ride Haunted Hayride. Zombie Paintball Massacre is $10, and additional paintballs are available for purchase.

More information on the attractions and ticket prices are available at canfieldscaregrounds.com.

Maze Craze

Open weekends, from September 13 – November 3

Hours are 5 p.m. – midnight Fridays (last ticket sold at 10 p.m.), 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday (last ticket at 10 p.m.) and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday (last ticket at 7 p.m.)

14070 Woodworth Rd., New Springfield, OH

Maze Craze was featured as one of the top-10 corn mazes in the United States in 2018 in a “USA Today” poll. The maze features 21 acres of corn for a total of 9.2 miles of trail. This year’s design is themed for “The Wizard of Oz” to honor the film’s 80th anniversary.

There are other events on site, including hayrides and barrel train rides.

For more information, visit www.getlostatmazecraze.com.

Corn Maze and Hayride

Sep. 14 (opening day) through Oct. 30

Kuchta Farms, 4480 OH-82, Newton Falls

Every day: 9:55 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ticket information or call 330-984-4525

Hayride tickets are ONLY valid on Saturday & Sunday

Kuchta Farms has several other events throughout the season, click here for their website.

White House Fruit Farm Fall Festival Weekends

From 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through the last weekend in October

9249 Youngstown-Salem Rd., Canfield, OH

Event includes horse-drawn carriage rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, farm yard fun. bird feeding, food vendors, professional fall portraits by the lake and more.

Rolling Acres Corn Maze

From 5 p.m. – midnight Fridays, 11 a.m. – midnight Saturdays and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sundays, from September 13 – November 3.

1184 Lisbon Canfield Rd. in Leetonia, OH

The corn maze’s “spooky weekend” takes place Sept. 27-29. Come out and enjoy a hayride through the woods! It’s $3 for just the hayride, which is free with a maze purchase.

Tickets are $10 for the maze, hayride and zip-line

Halloween Family-Friendly Hayrides and Houses

Detwiler Farm, 4520 Renkenberger Rd. in Columbiana, OH

Weekends through Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Enjoy a family-friendly hayride to the pumpkin patch.

Rhine Haus Bier Hall’s Oktoberfest

The weekend of Sept. 27-29

From 6-11 p.m. Friday, noon – 11 p.m. Saturday and noon – 7 p.m. Sunday

Rhine Haus Bier Hall on Phelps St., Youngstown, OH

Austintown Farmers’ Market’s Apple Festival

Friday, Sept. 27, from 5-8 p.m.

Austintown Twp. Park, 6000 Kirk Rd., Austintown, OH

Jungle Terry and Friends will have shows at 6 and 7 p.m. A bounce house will be available for the children, courtesy of Austintown Bounce.

Free kids’ crafts, kids’ games, a healthy cooking demo and photo opportunities will be available, as well as Market vendors.

Molnar Farms Fall Fest

Saturday, September 28 from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

The event is the first day of the farm’s corn maze, kids’ play area and hayrides to the pumpkin patch, which continue Saturdays and Sundays through October.

Throughout the day on Saturday, Sept. 28, there will be opportunities to meet furry friends from Akron Children’s Doggie Brigade and alpacas from Crooked Creek Alpacas. A balloon artist will be making fun creations for kids and enjoy a country music performance of Jeff Noble. Savor delicious barbecue from the Springfield Local Fire Department and sweet treats from Richardson’s Funnel Cakes.

The farm is also collecting donations for Akron Children’s Hospital through October. Donations of handmade hats and blankets will receive a coupon for Farmhouse Yarn in Petersburg.

For times and more details about the farm’s Fall Fest and Fall Weekends, visit Molnar Farms’ Facebook Page.

Oktoberfest

Weathersfield Township Oktoberfest

Sept. 28 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Weathersfield Community Park

43rd Annual Boardman Rotary Oktoberfest

From 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Boardman Twp. Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Rd., Boardman, OH

One of the area’s largest one-day arts and crafts event. There is a $5 admission fee for adults and children 12 and over. Free parking on the west side of the park, accessible through the Southern Blvd. entrance.

Mill Creek MetroParks Bigfoot Weekend

Oct. 4-6

The family-fun events include:

Night investigation – Fri. Oct. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Slippery Rock Pavilion (For teens and adults; includes s’mores around the campfire)

Kid-friendly stations – Sat. Oct. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Slippery Rock Pavilion (includes their own investigation and campfire)

“Bigfoot: Fact or Fiction?” presentation – Sun. Oct. 6 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at MetroParks Farm (Local investigator and educator Amy Bue will share her own sighting that she says took place in Mahoning County)

Space is limited for the event. Call Fellows Riverside Gardens at (330) 740-7116 for more information on fees and registration or visit www.millcreekmetroparks.org.

Southern Park Mall’s Trick or Treat and Boo Bash

Southern Park Mall, Boardman

Oct. 5, from 3:30-7 p.m.

A mall-wide trick or treat will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. followed by a Boo Bash celebration until 7 p.m. in the parking area in front of Buffalo Wild Wings Boardman. Boo Bash will feature a petting zoo, pony rides, balloons and more.

Fall Festival at Lamppost Farm

From 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

Lamppost Farm, 14900 Market St., Columbiana, OH

Free and open to all ages, the festival features several workshops, including Sourdough Bread Baking, Press Your Own Apple Cider and A Farmer’s Tour of the Farm (hayrides with Steve). From noon to 2 p.m. will be an interactive children’s show with local artist Chip Richter.

Guests will also enjoy live music, food and works by local artisans.

Halloween Family-Friendly Haunted Wagon Rides

Boardman Township Park, 375 Boardman Poland Rd., Boardman, OH

At 6 p.m. Friday, October 11 – Saturday, October 12 and Friday, October 18 – Saturday, October 19

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger; sales are from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

(Times are subject to change due to weather and volunteer safety).

Ghost Walk

The tour starts at First Presbyterian Church, 256 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, OH.

Tours start at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19. The last tour group leaves at 9 p.m.

There is also a special tour for people with mobility issues at 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Warren Library in the Thomas Room.

The Ghost Walk looks at the lives of the historic Perkins family. Guided tour groups leave every 10 minutes from the church parking lot and include stops along Warren’s Millionaire’s Row, where actors will portray the restless spirits of the people who once lived in Trumbull County.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Discounted tickets are available at Beautiful Whirl’d, Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County, Mocha House, Simpson Gallery and Gifts, Trumbull Art Gallery and Trumbull County Historical Society.

Fall Fest

Eastwood Field in Niles, OH

Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2-7 p.m.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and the Warren Rotary are hosting an event featuring merchandise vendors, food, live music, kids’ activities, fireworks and more. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and younger. Children 3 and younger are free.

Tickets can be purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or online at warrenrotary.org and mvscrappers.com.

The Great Pumpkin Carve Out Contest

From 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 and noon – 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Boardman Park, in the Ex-Servicemen’s Pavilion

Bring your carving tools to carve pumpkins. There is a small fee for the various sizes of pumpkins. Prizes will be awarded to winners in various age categories.

Mill Creek MetroParks’ Pumpkin Walk at Twilight

Sunday, Oct. 13, from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., Youngstown, OH

Experience the magic of the fall season during Pumpkin Walk at Twilight! Take a stroll along the Gardens’ pumpkin-lined paths as day turns to night. Enjoy live entertainment and family-friendly activities. Call Fellows Riverside Gardens at 330.740.7116 for details. Free and open to the public.

Gateways to Better Living’s Not So Haunted House

Austintown Plaza, 6000 Mahoning Ave., Austintown, OH (in the old Fashion Bug store)

From 3-7 pm. Saturday, Oct. 19

The event that is a sensory experience for all kids (but geared to those with autism special needs and developmental disabilities). The event is in a non-scary environment, which offers a practice Trick or Treat door, and non-haunted forest walk-through and candy.

Hallowine Trail

Oct. 25, 26 and 27

This trail at five stops is complete with eerily-decorated locations, themed snack foods, drinks, live music and a costume contest!

The trail runs from noon – 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

You must start your trail at Knockin Noggin in Volant, PA and finish your trail at Nova Cellars Winery in Pulaski, PA. At each winery, you will receive free samples of products and a full glass of your favorite drink to enjoy as well at every stop! Halloween costumes are encouraged.

Greenville Area Halloween Parade

Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

Begins in Riverside Park

Register online if you’d like to participate in the parade.

Trunk or Treat in Poland

Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5-7 p.m.

Prince of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 2985 Center Rd., Poland

The community is invited to take part in the event, which includes treats, snacks and games.

Fall Harvest Event

Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Rd., Austintown, OH

The free event for children ages 3-12 will include a short program of a pumpkin carving Gospel message of “Shine with the Light of Jesus.” There will be games, craft, snack and treats.

For more information, visit www.redeemer-austintown.org.

Halloween Parade in Niles

Niles’ Annual Halloween Parade

Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Niles

Truck or Treat at The Vineyards at Pine Lake

From 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

The Vineyards at Pine Lake, 14101 Market St., Columbiana, OH

Trick or Treating will take place in the parking lot. There will also be other activities and games for kids. Those attending should decorate a trunk for a chance to win the best trunk award. There’s also a costume contest for children.

The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for children 5-12, and it will be free for children 4 and under.

The entrance will be closed promptly at 2 p.m. for the safety of the children.

East Palestine Halloween Parade

Parade follows trick or treating at 7:30 p.m. October 31.

It forms at the Methodist church parking lot, next to McDonald’s.

Sebring Halloween Parade

Parade follows trick or treating at 7:15 p.m. October 31.