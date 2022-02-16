CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is listing this year’s honorees!

The 2022 H.O.P.E Award for Lifetime Achievement will be announced at the 10th Anniversary of the Decade of Hope | Wine for Hope on Friday, April 29, 2022. It will be at the Waypoint 4180 in Canfield, Ohio. The event is presented by Huntington Bank in association with WKBN First News “Caring For Our Community Initiative.

The press release states that honorees from 2020 & 2022 will be recognized. The 2020 ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The 2022 honorees include:

Betty Strawderman-Betty’s Angels

Chaplain Daniel Tayman – Ohio Living

Dr. Ronald Dwinnells – ONE Health Ohio

Margie Petrunia – Lakeview Schools

Mary Anne Russo – Hubbard Public Library

Michele Jones – Down Syndrome Association of the Valley

The 2020 honorees include:

Delphine Baldwin-Casey – Retired Youngstown Police Sergeant

Brandon Perry – Founder and CEO of City Kids Care

Holly Welch – Assistant Elementary Principal in Austintown Local Schools

Amy Zell – LOSS Community Services & Whole Life Services

Guests will enjoy an awards ceremony, a full dinner, and wine tasting in a commemorative glass. All proceeds from the event, inclusing a silent auction and raffle baskets will help benefit the lives of terminally ill children from the Mahoning Valley.

Event sponsorships, reserved tables and single ticket seating can be found by contacting Anthony Spano at avspano@hopemv.org. Tickets to the event are $75 per person or $550 for a table of 8 & $90 after April 15.