Four-time Olympic medalist to speak at Greenville Knights of Columbus Fathers and Sons Breakfast

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Four-time Olympian Bruce Baumgartner is speaking at the 81st annual Father and Son Breakfast hosted by the Greenville Knights of Columbus.

For over 80 years, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic, the Greenville Knights of Columbus have invited fathers and sons for a day of fellowship and friendships.

The breakfast is Sunday, April 18 at 9 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Greenville.

Guest speaker and Hall of Fame wrestler Bruce Baumgartner was a prominent competitor between 1983 and 1996, winning a combined 13 world and Olympic medals. Baumgartner also served as athletic director at the Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and is the former president of USA Wrestling.

Over the years, there have been many well-known speakers, including YSU President Jim Tressel, former Steeler great Jon Kolb, former voice of the Pittsburgh Pirates Lanny Frattare and the voice of the Steelers and the Pitt Panthers Billy Hillgrove.

You do not have to have a son to attend. Anyone interested can purchase a ticket in-person at Saint Michael Church or Knights of Columbus Hall or you can contact Brian Brown at (724) 813-8677 or Charlie Surano at (724) 456-2315.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door on Sunday.

Greenville Knights of Columbus Hall is located at 170 Clarksville St.