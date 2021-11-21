Where to get free Thanksgiving meals this year

Are we missing something? Submit your giveaway here.
(WKBN) – There are several places where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal this year. Find a list below:
Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley
962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown
Thanksgiving meals will be served on Thanksgiving Day. Fusillo Catering, Inc. provided 1,000 holiday meals to the agency.
St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall
252 E. Wood St. Youngstown, OH
Dine-in and take-out dinners will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Turkey and food giveaway
Light Church located in East High School’s Auditorium
Sunday, November 21, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Giving away free food, including turkeys, to 500 people.
Warren Family Mission Thanksgiving Community Dinner
155 Tod Ave NW, Warren, OH 44485
Thanksgiving dinner will be November 24
The menu includes turkey, stuffing, coleslaw, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, rolls, pie and pop.
All meals will be to-go this year due to COVID-19. To place an order for delivery, call 330-394-5437 by November 22 (pop will not be included with deliveries).