Where to get free Thanksgiving meals this year

(WKBN) – There are several places where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal this year. Find a list below:

Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley

962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown

Thanksgiving meals will be served on Thanksgiving Day. Fusillo Catering, Inc. provided 1,000 holiday meals to the agency.

St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall

252 E. Wood St. Youngstown, OH

Dine-in and take-out dinners will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Turkey and food giveaway

Light Church located in East High School’s Auditorium

Sunday, November 21, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Giving away free food, including turkeys, to 500 people.

Warren Family Mission Thanksgiving Community Dinner

155 Tod Ave NW, Warren, OH 44485

Thanksgiving dinner will be November 24

The menu includes turkey, stuffing, coleslaw, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, rolls, pie and pop.

All meals will be to-go this year due to COVID-19. To place an order for delivery, call 330-394-5437 by November 22 (pop will not be included with deliveries).