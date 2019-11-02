Veterans Day events, deals

List of local events and deals for veterans on Veterans Day

Do you know of an event that isn’t listed below? Send us your Veterans Day ceremony.

Events are in order of dates/times. This list will be updated with new submissions:

Laying of the Roses

Sunday, November 3 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Youngstown

Flag-Raising Ceremony

November 7, from 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Huntington Community Alley, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

201 S. Phelps St., Youngstown, OH

Huntington Bank’s Military Business Resource Group will host a Flag-Raising Ceremony to honor veterans. The community is invited to participate.

ADA Parking will be available in the lot directly in front of the box office, within the Health Department’s parking lot. General parking will be at the Covelli Centre.

Present your active, reserve or retired Military ID for free refreshments.

Mount Hope Veterans Cemetery Memorial Banquet

Saturday, Nov. 9, from 5-9 p.m.

St. Marks Church, 3560 Logan Way, Youngstown, OH

Keynote speaker is Janice (Carter) Adams, president and CEO of JMA Solutions.

Tickets are $35. For more information, visit the cemetery’s website.

Veterans Day Program

Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Mahoning County Courthouse, Youngstown, OH

Beeghly Oaks Veterans Ceremony

Monday, November 11 at 10 a.m.

Patriot Home Health and Crossroads Hospice are assisting in a Veterans Day pinning ceremony. There will be speakers at the event.

36th Annual Austintown Fitch Veterans Day Assembly

Monday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

Fitch High School Auditorium

The speaker this year is Sgt. First Class Kimberly McGinnis, the first women speaker at the annual veterans day assembly.

She is United States Army (Active Duty) Iraq. She has received a Purple Heart, Iraq Campaign Medal 3 stars and an Army Commendation Medal 4h oak leaf cluster.

The public, veterans and active-duty military are welcome to attend.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Leetonia

Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Oakdale Cemetery

There will a service honoring Ralph Dias. This will be followed by a fellowship at the Leetonia American Legion.

Veterans Day Deals:

Free Veterans Day breakfast

Monday, Nov. 11, from 7-11 a.m.

First United Methodist Church, 244 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, OH

Active and retired military and guests will be offered complimentary breakfast for Veterans Day.

Applebee’s

The restaurant is offering free meals for veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House

All current and former military can enjoy a free entree, up to $14.95, and a free Dr. Pepper drink on Veterans Day. Valid for dine-in only, and guest must present a military ID or other proof of service.

Bob Evans

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a selection of entrees on Veterans Day. Dine-only; beverage not included.

Chili’s

Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Veterans Day meal from a selection of entrees.

Cracker Barrel

On Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel will be honoring military veterans by offering a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake or its Pumpkin Pie Latte at all of its locations.

Cracker Barrel is also offering $25 off all U.S. military branch-themed rocking chairs and 25% off all other military-licensed products, from Oct. 28 through Nov. 11. Ten percent of the retail sales price from eligible online and in-store purchases of wooden rocking chairs at Cracker Barrel will be donated to Operation Homefront, a national military nonprofit with a mission to build strong, stable and secure military families.

Golden Corral

From 5-9 p.m. November 11, active or former military members eat free during “Military Appreciation Night.”

Little Ceasars

Veterans and active military members can get a free $5 Hot-n-Ready lunch comb between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, while supplies last and at participating stores.

O’Charley’s

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal as well as 10% off year-round. O’Charley’s is also collecting money for the Folded Flag Foundation, which benefits families of fallen heroes.

Olive Garden

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu on Veterans Day.

Outback Steakhouse

The restaurant offers a 10% discount for all servicemen and women with a valid state or federal service ID.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert with a valid military ID or proof of service. The deal is valid on Veterans Day.

WRTA

The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) will offer free rides on all of its Fixed Route buses to veterans on Veterans Day. All current and former members of the Armed Forces will be able to ride free on WRTA Fixed Route buses by presenting proof of service.