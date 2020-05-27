Valley summer events: What’s on, what’s canceled this year

COVID-19 has canceled some events and postponed others

(WKBN) – The summer season is coming to the Valley, which would normally mean fun and festivities out in the community. But some restrictions are still in place with COVID-19.

While some events have canceled for the safety of volunteers and event-goers, others have adapted to the restrictions set in place. Either way, summer in the Valley won’t look the same as in previous years.

Below is the list of events in the Valley and where they currently stand:

ASHTABULA COUNTY

Geneva Grape Jamboree: Canceled

Vintage Ohio Wine Festival: Canceled, for more information on events, click here

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Salem Parks Summer Concert Series: Canceled

Salem Super Cruise: Canceled

Columbiana County Fair: Monday, August 3 through Sunday, August 9, stay tuned for updates

Shaker Woods Festival: Saturday and Sunday, August 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salem 4th of July Fireworks: Postponed to Labor Day weekend, weather depending

MAHONING COUNTY

Mill Creek Park Events:

Live at the Morley performances: Canceled

Movie in the Park events: Canceled

Yellow Creek Concert series: Canceled

Immaculate Heart of Mary Annual Parish Festival: Canceled

Pride in the Valley Festival: Canceled

Youngstown Comic Con: Canceled

Youngstown Playhouse: 2019-2020 season canceled

YSU’s Summer Festival of the Arts: Canceled

Canfield Fair Food Extravaganza: June 5-7

Youngstown Flea: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 13, July 11, August 15, September 12, October 3

Simply Slavic Festival: Saturday, June 20, to be streamed online on Facebook and YouTube

Covelli Centre Events:

Trutv Impractical Jokers “The Cranjis Mcbasketball World Tour” Starring The Tenderloins: Saturday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist: Friday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Canfield Fourth of July Parade: Considering drive-in and fireworks, no vendors, no food

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Festival: Canceled

Stambaugh Auditorium Events:

Ooh-La-La: A Summer Cabaret: Canceled

Dance to the Music: Sunday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

Annual Beer & Wine Tasting: Friday, August 21, 6 to 9 p.m.

White House Fruit Farm Events:

White House Summer Music Series 2020: Postponed until further notice

Annual Strawberry Festival: Canceled

Blues Berry Bash: July 18 & 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dog Days of Summer: August 1, 1 to 3 p.m.

Hot Rod Super Nationals: July 31, 4 to 11 p.m., August 1, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Southern Park Mall

Greater Youngstown Italian Fest: Canceled

The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

Michael Stanley and the Resonators with Donnie Iris and the Cruisers: Postponed, to be rescheduled

The Beach Boys: August 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Canfield Fair: September 2-7

Austintown Fourth of July Fireworks: Postponed to September 12 at 10 p.m., joining 9/11 event

Boardman Park Events:

Adopt a Palozza: Postponed to September 27

Music in the Park: Canceled

Military Concert and Fireworks: Canceled

Preschoolers in the Park: Canceled

MERCER COUNTY

Sharon Father’s Day Car Show: Canceled

Hermitage Summer Arts Festival: Canceled

WaterFire Sharon: July event canceled, September 19 event in consideration

Buhl Day: Canceled

PORTAGE COUNTY

Ox Roast Fair: Canceled

TRUMBULL COUNTY

African American Achievers’ Festival: Canceled

Warren Italian-American Heritage Festival: Canceled

Saint Demetrios Greek Festival: Canceled

River Rock at the Amp: First four concerts canceled, but stay tuned for updates to its schedule

Newton Falls 4th of July Parade, Festivities and Fireworks: Canceled

Trumbull County Fair: Canceled

Brookfield United Methodist Church Summer Fest: August 15-16, on the Green in Brookfield, event may be postponed, stay tuned for updates